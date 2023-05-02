English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Markets LIVE: Nifty & Sensex Extend Gains | M&M Fincl & RVNL In Focus | Closing Bell

    Nifty extended gains for the sixth straight session. All sectoral indices traded in the green with the exception of pharma, which is seen bucking the trend. The gains are partly driven by March-quarter earnings, as investors await the interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including M&M Fincl, IDFC First Bank, Datamatics & RVNL.

    first published: May 2, 2023 03:33 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows