business Markets LIVE: Nifty & Sensex Extend Gains | M&M Fincl & RVNL In Focus | Closing Bell Nifty extended gains for the sixth straight session. All sectoral indices traded in the green with the exception of pharma, which is seen bucking the trend. The gains are partly driven by March-quarter earnings, as investors await the interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including M&M Fincl, IDFC First Bank, Datamatics & RVNL.