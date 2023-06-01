business Market Live: Nifty Ends Below 18,500; Auto, IT, Pharma Shine | Bajar Gupshup Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on June 1 with Nifty below 18,500. Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp.Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.