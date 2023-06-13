first published: Jun 13, 2023 03:54 pm
A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.
Market Live: Nifty At 18,700, Sensex Surges 418 Pts; All Sectors In Green | Bajar Gupshup
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty At 18,700, Sensex Surges 350 Points; Hero MotoCorp, Zee In Focus | Closing Bell
Indices At Day's High, Nifty Above 18,700; Inflation Cools Off, FMCG Stocks Gain| Mid-day Mood Check
One of the leaders in the auto ancillary space, multiple tailwinds in favour | Stock of the day
Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.
Market Live: Nifty At 18,700, Sensex Surges 418 Pts; All Sectors In Green | Bajar Gupshup
Market Live: Nifty Around 18,600; Oil & Gas, IT Stocks Gain | Bajar Gupshup
Market Live: Nifty Around 18,550, Sensex Falls 200 Pts | Bajar Gupshup
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty At 18,650; Auto, FMCG, IT Drag, Power Gains | Bajar Gupshup