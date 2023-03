business Market Live: Nifty above 17,200 & Sensex surges 600 points; RIL top gainer | Mid-day Mood Check April F&O series kicks off on a strong note, with the Nifty surging past 17,250 and the Sensex rallying over 600 points. The broader markets also joined the party, with smallcaps outperforming the benchmarks. Among the Nifty gainers are RIL, Nestle, ICICI Bank, DRL, and Tech Mahindra, while Apollo Hospitals, Sun Pharma, Titan, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti are among the losers. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more!