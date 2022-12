business Market LIVE: Near 200-point cut on Nifty; Autos top losers | SEBI board meet | Mid-day Mood Check Markets slump as the Nifty shaves off nearly 200 points amid fears of a recession in the United States, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy shift, and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China. Autos, metals, IT, and PSU banks are among the top losers today. Catch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to understand the factors weighing down the markets today and also what to expect from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) board meet.