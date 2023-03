business Market Live: Choppy Session On Dalal Street, Metals & Banks Drag | AMC Stocks In Focus | Closing Bell Volatility in equity markets continues as central banks across nations keep on hiking rates to fight inflationary pressures. It was a choppy week for Dalal Street even as the benchmark indices closed with losses after starting the day in the green. Metals and PSU banks dragged Nifty near 17,000. Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota are here to decode the day’s trading session. Ashok Leyland, HDFC AMC, Indigo Campus Avtive wear on the radar.