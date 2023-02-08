GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Mark Mobius LIVE Exclusive: Why Mobius is bullish on India | Adani rout, India view & more
Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
Why Mark Mobius is bullish on India? Tune into this conversation between N Mahalaxmi and Mark Mobius, Founder, Mobius Capital Partners LLP on India view, Adani rout & more.
first published: Feb 8, 2023 01:34 pm