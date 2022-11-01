 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live: What next for Middle East asset manager Investcorp in Indian startup and realty space?

Moneycontrol News
Nov 01, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Bahrain-headquartered Investcorp has grown its AUM from $10 billion to $42.7 billion in seven years and the alternative asset manager is betting big on India. The firm, which backs the likes of XpressBees, Wingreens, Freshtohome and InCred, has pumped in more than $500 million across private equity and real estate deals in India. Moneycontrol’s Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan caught up with the firm’s brass - Executive Chairman Mohammed Alardhi and Co-CEO Rishi Kapoor - to analyse the impact of the ongoing funding winter in the Indian startup ecosystem, Investcorp’s top sectoral bets, IPO plans of its portfolio companies, expansion in the real estate segment and much more…

Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:46 am
