india Live: Russia attacks Danube port | 51st GST council meet | Dhatri cheetah dies | Newspresso Russian drones attacked and damaged a port and grain storage facilities in the south of Ukraine's coastal Odesa region yesterday. The attack on Danube port will lead to costlier global grain prices. India had its 51st GST council meet; where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman says that she hopes to implement the 28% GST on full face value for online real money gaming. One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, making it the ninth feline to die since March. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira to get all the top news updates.