business LIVE | RBI Monetary Policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das's Address | RBI Rate Hike | Inflation RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces the decisions of the rate-setting panel after a 3-day meeting. All eyes on the key policy rate announcement, which is likely to be hiked for the fourth time in a row. The RBI is likely to take a cue from its global counterparts to try and tame rising inflation. Watch!