English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards

    business

    LIVE: Nifty Around 17,550, Sensex Rises 600 Pts; IT, FMCG, Capital Goods Gain | Bajar Gupshup

    Sensex rose by 600 points, Nifty settled at around 17,550 led by IT, FMCG, and capital goods. Coal India, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance are among the top gainers on the Nifty. Catch all the market highs and lows with Sumit Mehrotra on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Apr 5, 2023 03:47 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bajar Gupshup

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows