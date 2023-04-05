business LIVE: Nifty Around 17,550, Sensex Rises 600 Pts; IT, FMCG, Capital Goods Gain | Bajar Gupshup Sensex rose by 600 points, Nifty settled at around 17,550 led by IT, FMCG, and capital goods. Coal India, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance are among the top gainers on the Nifty. Catch all the market highs and lows with Sumit Mehrotra on Moneycontrol.