4.3
Live: How to pick the right ETF? Should you invest in equities, bonds or gold? | Mutual Funds vs ETFs
Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
There are more than 150 ETFs out there. Most of them mirror similar indices. How to go about choosing the right ETF? Catch this conversation with Karunya Rao and Kayezad Adajania, Editor Personal Finance, Moneycontrol to know!
first published: Jan 17, 2023 06:58 pm