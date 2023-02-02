GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
Budget 2023
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Stocks
Live | Budget 2023: The Deal Street Verdict | Will The Budget Spur M&A Activity?
Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST
Catch top dealmakers Pramod Kumar, MD & Head ( I-Banking), Barclays and Ashwath Rau, senior partner, AZB & Partners dissect the impact of Budget 2023 on Deal Street with Moneycontrol Ashwin Mohan
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Budget
#budget impact
#budget2023
#merger and acquisition
#video
first published: Feb 2, 2023 04:16 pm