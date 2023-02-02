 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessStocks

Live | Budget 2023: The Deal Street Verdict | Will The Budget Spur M&A Activity?

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

Catch top dealmakers Pramod Kumar, MD & Head ( I-Banking), Barclays and Ashwath Rau, senior partner, AZB & Partners dissect the impact of Budget 2023 on Deal Street with Moneycontrol Ashwin Mohan

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget #budget impact #budget2023 #merger and acquisition #video
first published: Feb 2, 2023 04:16 pm