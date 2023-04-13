 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsVideosBusinessStocks

Infosys Q4 Result Live | Decoding Quarterly Performance | Management Commentary & Outlook

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

Infosys will release its Q4 results today. Will the I.T. giant manage to outperform its peers? Watch the top management share commentary on the company's performance and outlook ahead for FY24.​

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #COMMENTARY #Infosys #live #video
first published: Apr 13, 2023 04:19 pm