business India is in the midst of a once-in-a lifetime energy transition journey: Sumant Sinha of ReNew In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, ReNew founder, chairperson and CEO Sumant Sinha said India will need to double its entire electricity system to cater to the large population and the growing economy. As power demand is projected to hit 350 GW by the end of this decade, Sinha said a lot of new generation capacity, grid balancing to accommodate renewable energy, storage, pumped hydro, transmission buildup, will have to come into play. If that doesn't happen, the growth of the Indian economy will get held back, he said.