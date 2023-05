business IGL’s Margin Recovery Is Set To Move The Stock Up | Indraprastha Gas | Stock of The Day IGL’s margin and volume trajectory signal brisk recovery. Reduction in the gas costs and the policy support should help strengthen its position. IGL enjoys pricing power and previously did not pass on the entire gas cost to consumer and can now retain some of the savings that adds to the margin. Aggressive expansion to New Geographic areas would raise volume and reduce the concentration in Delhi & Surrounding areas therefore offsetting some impact of ongoing EV transition.