business G20 Summit: Digital Experience Zones, GITA App Abhishek Singh, MD Of Digital India Explains India’s Tech Prowess At Bharat Mandapam From UPI to national telemedicine service e-Sanjeevani, some of India’s key digital public infrastructure projects have been showcased in a thematic zone at the venue of the G20 summit. Delegates and other guests visiting the Digital India Experience Zone, set up at the Bharat Mandapam, will also be able to experience the journey of Digital India initiatives via virtual reality. Watch as Abhishek Kumar MD & CEO of Digital India gives us a tour of the exhibition