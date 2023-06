business From Zoho to Tech Mahindra: Where are India's AI startups headed? Watch India was fast react to the challenge thrown by Sam Altman for creating our own version of ChatGPT. But With funding taps running dry and the idea of AI washing coming to the fore, do indian startups actually stand a chance. What are the challenges Indian AI startups face. StacyPereira89 discusses this with Atul Rai, Co-founder & CEO, Staqu Technologies & Gaurav Singh, Founder, Verloop.io and Anurag Ramdasan, Partner, 3one4 investments. Tune In!