business Davos 2023: 'Q2 Was India's Toughest Quarter, Worst Behind Us On Inflation', Says Tata Steel MD TV Narendran World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos 'Indian delegates in Davos are optimistic, Europeans are pessimistic. The US is expected to bounce back. There's a lot of pent up demand that's going to come out of China', says TV Narendran, the Managing Director of Tata Steel. He also throws light on the outlook for the steel industry. 'Q2 was the toughest quarter for India, getting better QoQ. This is a challenging year due to gas prices in Europe, coal prices', he says. Watch!