business Dalmia Bharat Expected To Outpace Cement Industry Growth, By Organic & Inorganic Expansion Dalmia Bharat is one of the largest cement manufacturers in the country, having a cement capacity of 41 MT at present. The company is a key beneficiary of government’s thrust on infrastructure and is focused on becoming a pan-India player in coming years. The profitability of the business is also anticipated to improve as energy expenses have normalised.