business Dabur India | Higher Margins Due To Recovery In Demand & Lower Input Prices | Stock of The Day Dabur is one of the leading FMCG company with diverse portfolio consisting of a number of brands and sub-brands across three verticals of home and personal care. The company continues to innovate to increase the addressable market of its portfolio. New products contributed to around 4 percent of the revenue during FY23. It has been steadily expanding its distribution footprint.