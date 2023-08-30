business CSB bank – gold loans add shine to its performance CSB Bank has staged a good comeback post capital infusion and change in the ownership with Fairfax becoming single largest shareholder in 2018. Backed by the strong parentage of Farifax group, more than adequate capital, relatively better asset quality and growth in gold loan portfolio, CSB bank delivered return on asset (ROA) around 2% and return on equity (ROE) of 20% in FY23. CSB bank has articulated its long-term vision as per which by FY 2030, bank’s loan portfolio will be well diversified with 20% in gold loans, 30% retail, 20% SME and 30% wholesale and other businesses. The bank plans to maintain over 45% of its advances in gold loan product over the near-to-medium term, and hence, most of benefits of gold loans will continue. The valuation looks attractive given the return ratios and huge growth potential on a small balance sheet.