Crude headed for second weekly decline; raw sugar extends 11-year high | Commodities Live

Apr 28, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

Crude slips but Sugar on a rush this week. Crude headed for 2nd weekly decline. Raw Sugar Extends 11-year high to 26.99 cents/pound. Watch Commodities Live with Manisha Gupta.

