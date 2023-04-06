 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities Live: Metals Decline On Weak Demand; Iron Ore At 3 Month Low, Steel At 2 Month Lows

Apr 06, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Metals decline on weak demand concerns. Iron, Zinc, Copper and steel in focus. US manufacturing at lowest in 3 years. Watch Commodities Live with Manisha Gupta only on Moneycontrol!

