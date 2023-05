business Commodities Live: Crude Prices Settle Up $2 | Optimism About US Debt Ceiling & Demand Crude oil prices gained 2.5% overnight on optimism over oil demand. Brent crude futures settled up $2.05, or 2.7%, to $76.96 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude settled up $1.97 or 2.8% to $72.83. Watch Commodities with Manisha Gupta to know the latest!