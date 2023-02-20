 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities Live: Coal Prices At Feb 2022 Lows; Time To Buy?

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

Coal prices at Feb 2022 lows. Newcastle coal futures slip to $200 a ton. Coal prices hit an all-time high on Sept 2022. Weak demand offsets concerns about supply disruptions from Australia. Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta live!

