GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Stocks
Budget 2023 Expectations | Joint MD and Group CFO of JSW Seshagiri Rao shares his views
Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST
There should be adequate allocation towards infrastructure spending, says Seshagiri Rao MVS, Joint MD and Group CFO, JSW in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol on 2023 budget expectations
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#video
first published: Dec 14, 2022 07:59 pm