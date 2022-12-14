 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 Expectations | Joint MD and Group CFO of JSW Seshagiri Rao shares his views

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST

There should be adequate allocation towards infrastructure spending, says Seshagiri Rao MVS, Joint MD and Group CFO, JSW in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol on 2023 budget expectations

first published: Dec 14, 2022 07:59 pm