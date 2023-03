business Bosch: Expected growth in M&HCV segment to boost demand, revenue | Stock Of The Day Bosch is a leader with 75 percent market share in diesel injection system and its fortunes are directly correlated with the CV segment. With the pickup in economic activities, re-opening of schools, colleges and offices post the pandemic, the demand outlook across all pockets of CV segment is very encouraging. So, what makes it our stock pick? Watch to find out​,