English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.

    business

    Bajar Gupshup LIVE: Nifty ends around 18,000, Sensex slips 236 pts | Jan 20, 2023

    Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota only on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 03:44 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bajar Gupshup

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows