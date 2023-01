business Auto Expo 2023 | MG India President Rajeev Chaba: Launching another EV For smart urban mobility Moneycontrol speaks to MG Motor India President Rajeev Chaba at the Auto Expo 2023, where he talks about the company's new launches and EV plans. "We would like to focus on EVs, launching another car this year which will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh for smart urban mobility solutions. In 2022, our EV sale was around 10% of our sales - hope to increase it to 25-30% this year," he says. Watch!