business Aptus Value Offers High Earnings Growth Potential, Good Bet In Housing Finance | Stock of The Day Aptus Value is an established housing finance company in south India, targeting first-time home buyers in the tier 3/4/5 cities. The company’s market leading position in the low-ticket informal housing finance segment provides good pricing power and higher yield, which helps to protect margins. However, the loan book is riskier, and the asset quality needs continuous monitoring. The stock has a limited trading history, but could be a promising buy for investors with a very-high risk appetite, who favour superior return ratios.