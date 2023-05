business Amber Enterprises Is A Key Beneficiary Of The Make in India Initiatives | Stock Of The Day Despite its slow start to FY23, Amber Enterprises ended the year with a stellar performance. Amber’s Q4 revenue growth of over 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) was fuelled by strong demand across divisions. With strong execution and operational capabilities, RAC and Components division is expected to grow much faster than the industry. The company is gradually diversifying its product offering across business lines, which shall help the company offset the seasonality associated with the RAC segment.