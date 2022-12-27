Advent inks 4th successive deal in Indian pharma with Suven; A look at its platform strategy | LIVE

Buyout private equity major Advent International which has pumped in more than $3.2 bn in India across segments has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Hyderabad-based listed firm Suven Pharmaceuticals. If the open offer is fully subscribed, the deal value could touch nearly Rs 9,600 crores making it the largest domestic acquisition yet by Advent. This is the PE firm’s third buyout in the pharma space post-RA Chem Pharma, ZCL Chemicals and Avra Laboratories. Moneycontrol’s Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan and Nandita Khemka chat up on the Advent M&A strategy and its pharma portfolio strategy in India