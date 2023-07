business 360 One Wealth | India's leading wealth manager with resilient business model | Stock Of The Day 360 One WAM is the leading wealth manager in the country with assets over 270,000 crore as at end FY23. Its business is on a sustained growth path driven by rising millionaires seeking wealth advice. The management’s strategy of focusing on increasing the share of annual recurring revenue (ARR), as opposed to transaction/brokerage revenue, is encouraging, and has helped reduce the volatility in revenue. Bain Capital completed the transaction to buy 24.98% equity stake in 360 One in FY23 at Rs 416 per share. Currently, the stock is available at 14% premium over Bain’s acquisition price. Wealth management opportunity in the country is huge and the stock of 360 One WAM, which is attractively valued, is a good bet.