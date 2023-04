business Stock Of The Day I Mahindra CIE I Steady Order Flow, Reasonable Valuation Mahindra CIE is an auto ancillary company, with the business spread in India and Europe. Outlook for the India business is promising as the semiconductor shortage wanes. The outlook for Europe seems muted due to higher energy cost. An increase in stake by the parent and the sale of the loss-making German truck-forging business is expected to improve margin and profitability. The company is trading at a reasonable valuation