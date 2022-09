business Stock Market Live: Will Varde Partner give RPower A New Lease of Life | Markets with Santo & CJ Reliance Power is raising over Rs 2,000 crore from Varde Partners in a debt plus equity deal. With the power sector's fortunes turning around CJ believes the company's future could also see an upswing but Santo is sceptical given concerns around debt. Watch as Santo & CJ debate what lies ahead for Reliance Power and share their thoughts on Zomato and Repco Home Finance.