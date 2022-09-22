business Stock Market Live | Will Recession Fears Dent Investor Mood? | PB Fintech, Dodla Dairy In Focus Wall Street takes a plunge in volatile trade after the US Federal Reserve hikes rates by another 75 bps. Fed chair Jerome Powell pledges more hikes to fight infllation. Two-year US Treasury yield surges above 4.1% to its highest level since 2007. Will Indian markets follow US peers lower? Stocks in focus- PB Fintech & Ashoka Buildcon