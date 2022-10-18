 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusiness

Stock Market Live: Will PVR Deliver A Blockbuster In H2? | Paytm, Blue Star In Focus

Moneycontrol News
Oct 18, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

PVR's September quarter earnings were a disappointment but CJ is adamant that the company can bounce back with a little help from Bollywood. Santo, though, sees a structural shift that may be detrimental to the multiplex owner.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #video
first published: Oct 18, 2022 08:58 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.