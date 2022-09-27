business Stock Market Live: Why rupee and other EM currencies are falling | Hester Bio, Mastek, Amara Raja in focus | Morning Trade Choppy session in European markets ended on a sombre note. Stoxx 600 ended 0.4% lower after recouping some of the early losses. Global growth outlook weighing on sentiment as inflation remains high. Hester Bio, Mastek, Amara Raja, Filatex India in focus today; we also decode the sell-off in currency markets as rupee continues its freefall against the dollar.