    Stock Market Live: Why IEX Bears Should Be Cautious | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Indian Energy Exchange's shares have sunk 44% in 2022 but CJ believes that bears should be cautious of a comeback from the power exchange company. Santo, however, feels that the bearishness of the market is justified. Watch the duo lock horns over the prospects of India's largest power exchange plus share their thoughts on Divi's Lab, Greenpanel and Route Mobile.

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

