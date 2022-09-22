business Stock Market Live: Recession Is Coming But How Will India Fare? | Markets With Santo & CJ The US Fed has delivered another steep rate hike and promised a few more, triggering fears of a recession next year. CJ believes India's strong earnings growth will help it tide over the storm but Santo has heard that story unravel in the past. Catch the duo debate what lies ahead for Indian markets after Fed's decision plus their thoughts on Borosil Renewables. Stocks in focus : Can Fin Homes and KPIT Tech.