business Stock Market Live: Pharma Companies Making A Comeback? Gateway Distriparks, Greenply, Zydus In Focus European indices close more than 1% lower. All major bourses and most sectors were in the red as investors awaited news on further interest rate hikes. Pharma stocks gained momentum and led a broad-based rally in the markets yesterday. Is the sector finally making a comeback? Stocks in focus- Greenply Industries, Gateway Distriparks, Zydus Lifesciences and Triveni Turbine.