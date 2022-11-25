business Stock Market live: Nykaa, Easemytrip bonus issues under SEBI lens, know why Nykaa bonus issues have come under SEBI lens on the back of controversy around the issue of bonus shares by the beauty tech startup to coincide with the end of lock-in period for pre-IPO investors. Easemytrip's board too had approved and declared bonus shares in 3:1 ratio along with stock split in the ratio of 1:2, which led to 40% rise in share price in no time. The ridiculousness of the price movement has caught the attention of the regulator. Catch this chat between Nandita and Santosh Nair who broke this story to find out all the details about what the SEBI is mulling.