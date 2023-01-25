business Stock Market Live: Nifty struggles to hold 17900, PSU banks slump, Adani stocks sink | Closing Bell Nifty fails to defend the 17,900-mark amid heavy selling in PSU banks and Adani Group stocks. Broader markets wounded as fall in midcap shares is steeper than front liners. Meanwhile, volatility spikes with India VIX surging over 8% on F&O expiry day. Watch Yatin Mota and Santo discuss what led to the steep fall in the markets today. Stocks in focus are TVS Motor and Container Corp. Also know what the banking sector is expecting from Budget 2023.