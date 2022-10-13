business Stock Market Live: How Will HCL, Wipro React To Q2 Results? Adani Wilmar & Oil Marketing Cos In Focus European markets closed lower, with global growth concerns dominating sentiment and investors looking ahead to US inflation data today. All key indices ended in the red with Stoxx 600 dropping over 0.5%. Back home, Wipro, HCL Tech, Adani Wilmar and Suven Life Sciences would be in the limelight. Stocks in the spotlight today are – Wipro, HCL Tech, Adani Wilmar and Suven Life Sciences