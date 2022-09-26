business Stock Market Live: Fall in global equities to hurt Indian investors? | Coal India, BPCL in focus | Morning Trade Wall Street tumbled on Friday to end a brutal week for financial markets. Dow slipped nearly 500 points, S&P fell 1.7%, while Nasdaq skid 1.8%. Europe closed sharply lower on Friday as investors digested a raft of central bank decisions and a new economic plan from the UK. Stoxx fell 2.3%, with all sectors and major bourses trading in the red. Stocks in focus -- Coal India, BPCL