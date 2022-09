business The meat category suffers due to India's cultural hypocrisy: Licious Co-founder Abhay Hanruja Online meat seller Licious faced a storm of resistance from VCs, or 'vegetarian capitalists,’ as the founders called them. Licious co-founder Abhay Hanjura says that meat continues to be carried surreptitiously in black plastic bags, like sanitary pads, condoms, and alcohol, even though a majority of Indians consume meat.