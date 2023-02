business PhonePe Founder Sameer Nigam On Why Bengaluru Is Startup Capital Despite Traffic, Flooding, Potholes A candid chat with PhonePe CEO and co-founder Sameer Nigam at the CNN News18 townhall. In a candid chat with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth, he spoke about Bengaluru's journey as a startup and tech destination and your own experiences as a founder who's made Bengaluru his home. Nigam also spoke about PhonePe's IPO plans in India and its banking ambitions, and why Bengaluru remains the startup capital of India despite competition from other cities.