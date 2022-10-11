business How Amazon Orders Reach You | Inside The Amazon Warehouse In Bengaluru | Great Indian Festival Sale The festive season sales of various e-commerce companies is a period of intense competition, and most people are hooked to their phones to grab the best deal. Have you wondered what happens from the time you add a product to your cart on the Amazon app and checkout till the time it reaches your doorstep? Amazon says it has hired more than 70000 seasonal workers this season, and categories like smartphones and consumer appliances saw the most sales. Amazon said smartphones saw a 20X uplift versus an average business day, while the same number for smartwatches was 12X. Moneycontrol takes you behind the scenes at Amazon’s largest fulfillment centre in India.