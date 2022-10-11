English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App

    business

    How Amazon Orders Reach You | Inside The Amazon Warehouse In Bengaluru | Great Indian Festival Sale

    The festive season sales of various e-commerce companies is a period of intense competition, and most people are hooked to their phones to grab the best deal. Have you wondered what happens from the time you add a product to your cart on the Amazon app and checkout till the time it reaches your doorstep? Amazon says it has hired more than 70000 seasonal workers this season, and categories like smartphones and consumer appliances saw the most sales. Amazon said smartphones saw a 20X uplift versus an average business day, while the same number for smartwatches was 12X. Moneycontrol takes you behind the scenes at Amazon’s largest fulfillment centre in India.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.