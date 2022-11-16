Byju's | Why is the world's most valued edtech firm mired in problems? | Indian startups

2022 has been a bad year for Byju's, the world's most valued EdTech company and India's most valued start-up. From teaching a stadium of students a few years ago to owning Byju's, founder Byju Raveendran and his wife Divya Gokulnath have come a long way. But now, be it layoffs, problems in revenue recognition, scrutiny over aggressive sales, or mounting losses, Byju's is dousing one fire after another. Here's a comprehensive account of how Byju's stunning rise was followed by cracks and why its survival is crucial for the Indian startup ecosystem.